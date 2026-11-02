November 02, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Sivakarthikeyan surprises his #SK27 director Ramkumar Balakrishnan; gifts him an iPhone!

Sivakarthikeyan surprises his #SK27 director Ramkumar Balakrishnan; gifts him an iPhone! (Photo: Ramkumar Balakrishnan/X)

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is now directing popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film, tentatively titled #SK27, on Monday disclosed that Sivakarthikeyan had pleasantly surprised him by gifting him an iPhone.

Taking to his X timeline to post pictures of the iPhone Sivakarthikeyan had presented him, the director wrote, "Got a loveable surprise from @Siva_Kartikeyan anna. Thanks for the gift na🫂 Really means a lot! #SK27."

For the unaware, Ramkumar Balakrishnan's film with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to be titled, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai on September 25 this year.

Tentatively referred to as #SK27, the film is being produced by well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films.

Sharing a video clip of the inaugural function on its social media handles, the popular production house, had, at the time of launching the film, said, "A powerful start to a promising story. #SK27 begins with a pooja. On floors today. Starring @sivakarthikeyan. A film by @ramkumar_dir. Produced by @sathyajyothifilms. @kayadu_lohar_official @omdop #TGThyagarajan #SendhilThyagarajan @arjun1on @saisiddharth @kalai_editor #ARajesh @praveenraja @stevenkumar_action @appoo_dir @teamaimpro @pro_barani @themugdigital."

The film will feature Kayadu Lohar, who has been making waves with her performances in the superhit films 'Dragon' and 'Immortal', as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Kayadu Lohar, the film is to feature popular comedians Sudhakar and VTV Ganesh among others. Sources say character artistes George Maryan and Babloo Prithviraj too are likely to be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by one of the best in the business, Om Prakash, and editing by Kalaivanan, who was also the editor of Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster film, 'Amaran'. Costumes for the new film are being designed by Praveen Raja while stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Steven Kumar.

For the unaware, director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil) at the 71st National Film Awards.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

2nd Unofficial Test: NZ A’s lower order frustrates India. Despite Mukesh, Siraj heroics

2nd Unofficial Test: NZ A’s lower order frustrates India after Mukesh, Siraj heroics

Big B reveals Jaya Bachchan called him 'Lambu ji' after marriage, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan asked her to stop

Big B reveals Jaya Bachchan called him 'Lambu ji' after marriage, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan asked her to stop

Ashoke Pandit says ‘enough is enough’ as he slams BMC over Diwali cracker appeal: Why don't they preach during Bakri Eid & Christmas

Ashoke Pandit says ‘enough is enough’ as he slams BMC over Diwali cracker appeal: Why don't they preach during Bakri Eid & Christmas

Parthiban on working with Ajithkumar in 'Daredevil': Amazing Kushi to share the screen with the great AK! (Photo: Parthiban/X)

Parthiban on working with Ajithkumar in 'Daredevil': Amazing Kushi to share the screen with the great AK!

PM Modi highlights India's solar push, says clean energy drive opening new opportunities

PM Modi highlights India's solar push, says clean energy drive opening new opportunities

European Union Film Festival to celebrate Europe's cinematic diversity with 28 films in India

European Union Film Festival to celebrate Europe's cinematic diversity with 28 films in India

'He makes himself stronger and stronger': Antonelli’s dad on son's historic F1 title

'He makes himself stronger and stronger': Antonelli’s dad on son's historic F1 title

Defence Ministry signs Rs 53,866 crore deal with GRSE, GSL for 8 next-gen Navy corvettes

Defence Ministry signs Rs 53,866 crore deal with GRSE, GSL for 8 next-gen Navy corvettes

Suriya tells fans: As long as you breathe, nothing is a defeat! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Suriya tells fans: As long as you breathe, nothing is a defeat!

Big B says he never criticises Abhishek as he gets enough criticism outside, motivates him when films don't work

Big B says he never criticises Abhishek as he gets enough criticism outside, motivates him when films don't work