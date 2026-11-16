There's pressure but we handled it well: Kavya Patel after India's U19 Asia Cup title triumph

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Fast bowler Kavya Patel reflected on India's record ninth U19 Asia Cup title and lauded the team for the way it handled the pressure in the thrilling final against Pakistan.

India U19 produced a remarkable last-ball finish to defeat Pakistan by one wicket and clinch the 2026 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title in Oman.

Kavya was the standout bowler with figures of 4-68, as Pakistan had posted a formidable 337/9 after opting to bat on a helpful surface. In response, India reached 339/9 in 50 overs, with No. 10 batter Mohit Ulva emerging as the hero with an unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries.

"It is a very proud moment that India has won. It is a very proud moment for me. Yes, there will be a little pressure in such big matches, and we handled it very well. Throughout the match, there was confidence and belief in our dressing room and in our team that we would win this match, and that helped us a lot. I have been in this field, playing cricket, for 11 years. Everyone who has supported me throughout my journey deserves credit for helping me reach this stage," Kavya told IANS.

His mother, Dipika Patel, also expressed her pride in his son's achievement and lauded Team India's triumph.

"There was excitement, the feeling of a match-winning moment and tension—all at the same time. After that, we celebrated tremendously. Yes, there was a moment when I was very confident that Team India would win. There was a little tension too, but towards the end, I felt that we were definitely going to win," she told IANS.

She further spoke about her son's journey and said his main aim is to make the senior team. "Kavya's journey has been very good, and his maternal uncle and all the family members have supported him a lot. He is also very dedicated and determined that he wants to wear the Team India T-shirt. His main aim is to get into the senior team. He spends five to six hours a day practising. He studies too, but he manages that during exam time. Otherwise, his entire focus is on cricket," she added.

The title victory capped a memorable campaign for the young Indian side, which avenged its group-stage defeat to Pakistan in emphatic fashion, holding its nerve in a high-pressure final to emerge as champions of the continental tournament.

--IANS

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