SMAT 2026: Rajasthan beat defending champions Jharkhand; Vidarbha, Himachal, Bihar also win

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar recorded victories in their respective Elite Group matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 on Monday, with Vidarbha and Bihar completing successful run chases, while Himachal and Rajasthan defended their totals.

Vidarbha produced a commanding eight-wicket win over Odisha in Elite Group C, chasing down a target of 162 with 14 balls to spare. Odisha posted 161/8 in their 20 overs before Vidarbha reached 162/2 in 17.4 overs. Nachiket Bhute led the bowling effort with figures of 4-22 to restrict Odisha, while Gourav Choudhury contributed 53. In the chase, Atharva Taide struck 74 and Danish Malewar remained unbeaten on 65 to guide Vidarbha home. Bhute was named Player of the Match.

Himachal Pradesh held their nerve to defeat Andhra by eight runs in another Elite Group C fixture at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. After being asked to bat, Himachal managed 158/9, with Ayush Jamwal scoring 36 off 27 balls and Nehal Wadhera making 35 off 20. Mridul Surroch added 26, while Cheepurapalli Stephen picked up three wickets for Andhra.

Andhra’s chase faltered early as they slipped to 35/3 and later 54/4. Ashwin Hebbar (34) and SDNV Prasad (28) attempted to rebuild, while KV Sasikanth struck 25 off 12 balls to revive the contest. However, Jamwal’s three-wicket haul, including the dismissals of Sasikanth and Saurabh Kumar in the final over, restricted Andhra to 150/8. Jamwal’s all-round contribution earned him the Player of the Match award.

In Elite Group A, Rajasthan secured a 55-run victory over Jharkhand after posting 166 all out in 19.3 overs. Rohan Rajbar provided an attacking start with 35 off 23 balls, while Kartik Sharma made 39 and Mukul Choudhary chipped in with 31 off just 17 deliveries. Anukul Roy was Jharkhand’s most successful bowler with 3/25.

Jharkhand’s reply unravelled almost immediately, with Deepak Chahar striking twice in the opening over to leave them at 0/2. They slipped to 29/5 and were eventually bowled out for 111 in 17.5 overs. Sushant Mishra offered some resistance with 39 off 28 balls, but Rajasthan’s bowlers maintained control, with Chahar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Himanshu Rana and Pratyush Kumar claiming two wickets each.

Bihar completed the day’s successful chases with a four-wicket win over Railways in Elite Group B at the Daly College Ground in Indore. Railways were restricted to 137/9, with Jayant Lakhan top-scoring with 47 off 44 balls and Zubair Ali contributing 26. Prashant Singh claimed 3-28, while Suraj Kashyap returned 3/29.

Bihar’s chase was powered by Ayush Loharuka, who smashed 58 off 29 balls, including five fours and five sixes. Tarun Kumar added 20, but Railways kept the contest alive with regular wickets. Kashyap, however, stayed unbeaten on 13 off 11 balls as Bihar reached 141/6 in 18.2 overs. His three wickets and unbeaten contribution with the bat earned him the Player of the Match award.

--IANS

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