Shilpa Shetty shares Monday Motivation with a fun ball exercise challenge

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shared her Monday motivation with a fun ball exercise challenge.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared a video demonstrating the exercise and explained how a simple ball activity can help improve concentration, coordination, and mental alertness. Alongside the video, she wrote, “One ball, multiple moves, and a whole lot of concentration... Sounds simple? Give it a try and find out! Tag me in your videos and let’s see how many of you can ace this challenge.”

Explaining the benefits of ball exercises, Shilpa said they activate different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits. She added that such activities can improve focus, attention, and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress further highlighted that ball exercises enhance coordination by making the brain and body work together. According to her, they also support blood circulation, strengthen neural connections and help improve motor control and overall body awareness. She also noted that cross-body movements and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.

Her post read, “Benefits of Ball Exercises:- Activates different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits.- ⁠Improves focus, attention and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.- ⁠Enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.- ⁠Increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination.- ⁠Cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.- ⁠Strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness.- ⁠Makes fitness a combination of physical movement and cognitive training. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress concluded her fitness message with the hashtags #MondayMotivation, #SwasthRahoMastRaho and #FitIndia.

Shilpa Shetty regularly shares fitness tips, workout routines, and wellness advice through her 'Monday Motivation' series on social media. Every Monday, the actress encourages her followers to adopt healthier habits and stay committed to their fitness goals through different exercises and activities.

--IANS

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