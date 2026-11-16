India's wholesale inflation stands at 12.29 pc in October: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 12.29 per cent year-on-year in October from 11.39 per cent in September amid a surge in fuel and power prices, according to official data released on Monday.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) -- with 2022-23 as the base year -- rose to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in the previous month.

Inflation in the fuel and power category climbed to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 in September which emerged as the biggest contributor to the increase in wholesale prices, according to the ministry. However, the index for the category rose to 115.7 from 110.5 a month earlier.

Inflation in primary articles stood at 9.24 per cent, up from 8.67 per cent, while the manufactured products segment recorded inflation of 9.54 per cent, compared with 9.76 per cent in September.

According to the government, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food products, non-food articles, textiles and rubber and plastic products were among the key drivers of wholesale inflation during the month.

However, food inflation -- as measured by the WPI Food Index -- eased marginally to 8.58 per cent in October from 8.66 per cent in September.

The index combines food articles under the primary articles category and manufactured food products.

The latest data indicate that while food price pressures remained elevated, the sharper increase in fuel and energy costs played a larger role in pushing overall wholesale inflation higher during the month.

Meanwhile, the government retained August's final WPI inflation reading at 9.92 per cent, unchanged from the provisional estimate.

The final WPI index for August stood at 110.8, it said.

The provisional WPI for October was compiled with a weighted response rate of 81.1 per cent, while the final August reading was based on a response rate of 99.37 per cent.

The next set of WPI, Output Producer Price Index (OPPI) and trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI) data for November 2026 is scheduled to be released on December 14.

“All India Output PPI for All Commodities for October stands at 113.3, whereas it was 112.5 in September,” according to the official data.

However, the final index of Output PPI for the month of August has been revised from 110.8 to 110.7, according to the provisional data.

The government also said that the All India trial Input PPI for the manufacturing sector for October stands at 108.2, as per the provisional data.

--IANS

ag/