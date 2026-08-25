Shriya Saran meets Rajinikanth years after Sivaji: The Boss, shares selfie with ‘legend’

Mumbai, August 25 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran on Tuesday shared a happy moment with superstar Rajinikanth.

The actress, posting a selfie with the veteran actor on social media, sharing the picture and wrote, “When you meet the legend, Photo toh banta hai.”

The picture shows Shriya and Rajinikanth smiling for the camera, with the actress appearing delighted to meet her former co-star.

For the uninitiated, Shriya and Rajinikanth have worked together in the 2007 Tamil blockbuster Sivaji: The Boss.

Directed by S Shankar, Sivaji: The Boss starred Rajinikanth in the titular role, with Shriya playing the female lead.

Talking about Shriya in specific, on the professional front, recently returned to the Awarapan franchise with a special appearance in Awarapan 2. She is also set to reprise her role as Nandini Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which is scheduled for release on the 2nd of October 2026.

The actress was also recently seen in the headlines after her young daughter expressed discomfort around paparazzi.

A few weeks ago, Shriya was spotted at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai with her family following the release of Awarapan 2. Her daughter appeared uncomfortable when she saw the paparazzi and hid behind her mother, saying, “I don’t like it.” Shriya responded calmly, telling her daughter, “Okay, you stand behind mamma.”

Shriya has always spoken of how post motherhood things changed for her for the better. She also stated in an interview with IANS, of how everything now in her life revolved around her little daughter Radha.

–IANS

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