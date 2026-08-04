Shreya Ghoshal calls South East Asia leg of ‘The Unstoppable Tour’ an ‘incredibly special’ journey

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal has concluded the South East Asia leg of her much-loved “The Unstoppable Tour.”

Reflecting on the experience, the singer expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received from audiences in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Shreya shared that every performance brought a unique energy and created unforgettable memories that she will cherish forever.

Speaking about the tour, Shreya Ghoshal said, “The love I've received throughout Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok has been truly overwhelming.”

“Every audience brought its own unique energy, and moments like welcoming fans on stage, hearing thousands of voices sing every word with me, witnessing the incredible response to my Tamil songs in Kuala Lumpur, and meeting fans who travelled across countries just to be a part of these concerts will stay with me forever. Bringing this South East Asia leg of The Unstoppable Tour to a close has been incredibly special, and I'm deeply grateful for all the love I've received. I can't wait to continue the tour and create many more unforgettable memories with audiences around the world.”

During her ‘The Unstoppable Tour,’ Shreya Ghoshal delivered performances across South East Asia in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. The South East Asia leg of the tour began in Singapore on July 25 and concluded with a grand performance in Bangkok on July 31 at UOB LIVE, where Shreya became the first Indian artist to perform at the iconic venue.

Shreya performed a diverse collection of her popular songs across multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and more.

--IANS

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