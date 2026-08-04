Arjun Das, Aditi Shankar-starrer 'Once More' to hit screens on August 28

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Srikanth's much awaited romantic drama 'Once More', featuring actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on August 28 this year.

The announcement of the film's release date brought cheer to scores of fans who have been eagerly waiting for it to release.

Taking to its social media timelines, well known production house Million Dollar Studios wrote, "Thirunaal Idhudhaan (The festival day is here). Where the wait ends and love takes over… The Kaadhal Calendar has finally found its favourite date. #OnceMore hits theatres worldwide on AUGUST 28th. Written & directed by @isrikanthmv. A @heshamawmusic musical."

The film, which features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, will also feature model turned actress Sona Olickal in a pivotal role.

The film has been in the news for a number of reasons. Most significantly, the film will mark the Tamil debut of celebrated Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is best known for his chartbuster songs in films like 'Hridayam' and 'Hi Nanna'.

'Once More' has a brilliant technical team backing it up. Cinematography for the film is by gifted cameraman Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film has been handled by Nash while Raj Kamal has helmed the department of art direction.

Lyrics for the songs, a couple of which have already emerged chartbusters, are by Vignesh Srikanth. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while dances in the film have been choreographed by Apsar. The film has had its sound design handled by Renjith Venugopal while Arun Sangameshwar has performed the duties of a colorist.

Harish Durairaj has served as the film's executive producer while Vijay MP has played the role of the creative producer in this unit.

The film has been produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banner of Million Dollar Studios.

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IANS

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