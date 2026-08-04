Vidhatri Urs ready to battle experienced stars again in 11th leg of WPGT

Hosur, Aug 4 (IANS) Led by Vidhatri Urs, the winner of the previous leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT), every winner this season on the Tour will be present at Clover Greens for the Rs 17 lakh 11th Leg in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The field includes 53 players, including eight amateurs, as the field sizes have consistently gone past 50 in recent weeks. The addition of top amateurs each week has added to the spice as the amateurs have shown that they are ready to take on the best pros in the country on the domestic front.

Vidhatri’s win in the 10th Leg, which came after a long gap, also showed that she is back in the frame and ready to take centre stage once again.

Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall, all seasoned pros, will vie for the honours against some of the new stars like Jasmine Shekar, Mannat Brar, Vidhatri Urs, Anvitha Narender and Heena Kang.

One former Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh, who has been inconsistent of late, will also be hoping to find the rhythm that made her one of the strongest players on the domestic scene.

The same is the case with Neha Tripathi, who was once a formidable force on the Tour, but can beat the best.

Two young amateurs to watch out for could be Ananthi Vivek and Ceerat Kang, whose sister, Heena, is also in the field. Another pair of sisters in the field are Lavanya and Riya Jadon.

The Clover Greens Golf Course is an 18-hole golf resort located near Bangalore, just on the border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, featuring a very scenic course. The Tour is coming to the course for the second time this season. The previous staging was the ninth leg, which was won by Vani Kapoor.

--IANS

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