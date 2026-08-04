Protest is a right, but abusive language against the PM does not reflect well on nation: Bhaichung Bhutia

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has stated that while every citizen in the country has the constitutional right to protest and express their views, using inappropriate or abusive language, especially targeting the Prime Minister, "does not reflect well on an individual or the country as a whole."

Bhaichung's remarks come days after videos from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar showed sections of protesters shouting profane slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Regarding all issues in India, in any part of the country, everyone has the right to protest. Anyone can express their views and say what they want," Bhaichung said. "However, using inappropriate language, especially targeting the Prime Minister, does not reflect well on an individual, society, or the country as a whole. While exercising the right to protest, respectful language should still be maintained."

He added, "Furthermore, my aim is to work with the Prime Minister and the government to engage youth in sports and provide them with as many opportunities as possible."

Earlier, double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker had urged the youth to avoid using abusive language, saying that "using bad language is not cool" and that the words people use reflect their personality.

"The language we choose reflects our personality and the kind of person we are. Choose your words wisely, because over time, you become what you think, what you speak, and what you practice. Using bad language is not cool. Abusing is not cool.

"Let’s keep the definition of cool simple: being hardworking, kind, respectful towards others and yourself, striving to be successful through honesty, and making your parents and your country proud," Manu had shared on X, formerly Twitter.

On Friday, PM Modi shared a new video message on Instagram, saying he did not want them to be punished and hoped they would learn from their mistakes.

“Hi friends, whatever happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the entire country and the world. Some misguided youngsters used extremely abusive language; words that do not befit any civilised society. They abused me, and they even abused my late mother.

“I don’t know what kind of state of mind they were in, but today I want to say that mistakes happen in childhood and youth. And at that stage of life, people also have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes. That is what being young is about," PM Modi had said.

--IANS

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