'Withdrawing the project was absolutely necessary,' says Wenger on FIFA's FFE U-turn

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger has backed the decision to withdraw the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, saying abandoning the project was 'absolutely necessary and beyond question' and reaffirming his belief in an independent and transparent world governing body.

In a statement, Wenger clarified that he had no involvement in the strategic proposal, which sought to create a commercial subsidiary to manage FIFA's major competition rights, including the FIFA World Cup, while allowing private investors to acquire an equity stake.

"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side. At FIFA, I am the chief of global football development. Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA Online Training Centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world. In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB," Wenger said in a statement.

The former Arsenal manager stressed that he first learned of the proposal through media reports.

"I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports. The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity," he added.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced the withdrawal of the FFE proposal after it triggered widespread opposition from UEFA, Concacaf, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and several national associations, as well as criticism from within FIFA.

The proposal had envisaged the creation of a new commercial entity to manage the rights of FIFA's flagship competitions, with external investors permitted to purchase an equity stake. FIFA had argued the initiative would generate additional revenue to expand development funding for its 211 member associations.

However, the project drew sharp criticism over governance and transparency, prompting Infantino to abandon the plan, saying it had created divisions within world football that were no longer in the interests of the game.

--IANS

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