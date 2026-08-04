Shiboprosad Mukherjee's intriguing first look from 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku' out

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming drama, 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku' added to the buzz by unveiling the first-look character poster of Shiboprosad Mukherjee from his next.

The poster featured Shiboprosad in an intense avatar for the sequel to the blockbuster 'Bohurupi'.

Filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's next will be reaching the audience this Durga Puja.

Talking about the first look from 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku', Shiboprosad dropped a heartfelt post on FB that read, "Once again, I step into the shoes of Bikram Pramanik. This time, I reprise the character in the second installment of Bohurupi—Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, which is set to hit the big screens this Durga Puja. As part of Windows Production's 25th anniversary celebrations, this film is our second offering to the audience (sic)."

Sharing some details from the shoot, he went on to add, "The scale of this production has been truly remarkable. We shot across 96 locations, with nearly 2,500 artists, including both principal and supporting performers, coming together for this journey. Filming took place across Hasnabad, Taki, Barasat, Bardhaman, Bolpur, Bishnupur, Malda, and several other locations."

"Just like the first film, the talented Bohurupi folk artists have once again been an integral part of the story. A special highlight this time is the participation of Gambhira folk artists from Malda, whose traditional songs, masks, and performances add a unique cultural richness to the film," the post further read.

Shiboprosad further revealed that the shooting schedule of the drama had to be postponed due to the elections. He added that shooting in the scorching heat of May was incredibly challenging."

At the end, he expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the drama, saying, "The entire credit goes to our cast, crew, and the incredible team of technicians, whose hard work, passion, and commitment turned every challenge into an achievement."

--IANS

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