Pakistan feeling insecure, frustrated over positive trajectory of India-Afghanistan ties: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) India on Tuesday slammed the recent objectionable comments made by the Pakistani Army spokesperson on friendly ties between New Delhi and Kabul, saying that such statements only reflect Islamabad's growing insecurity and frustration.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), had once again invoked religion while reacting to growing India-Afghanistan ties and urged the Taliban regime to stay away from "non-believers" of Islam.

"Regarding the comments made by the spokesperson of the Pakistani army, I would like to say that such statements and comments reflect the Pakistani state's insecurity and frustration over the positive trajectory of India-Afghanistan ties."

Highly frustrated at Afghanistan no longer acting as its proxy, Pakistan has resorted to attacking Afghan border areas and even aerial bombings - including at a hospital in Kabul this March that killed over 400 people. It is also driving back thousands of refugees from its land to an uncertain future every day.

Addressing ambassadors, heads of missions, and representatives of international organisations in Kabul on March 18, Muttaqi had said the attack on the hospital showed that Pakistan's military establishment has no regard for Islamic or humanitarian principles of warfare.

Muttaqi mentioned that the deadly assault, coming in the final days of Ramadan and on the eve of Eid al‑Fitr, demonstrated that the Pakistani military holds no respect for human or Islamic values.​

On the other hand, Afghanistan has repeatedly appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

During Muttaqi's visit to New Delhi in October, India had announced that it would further deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building, in Afghanistan considering the war-torn country's pressing requirement for economic recovery and development.

India on Tuesday also called on Pakistan once again to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure operating from inside its territory.

"We continue to call upon countries to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and those promoting it. We call upon Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure operating from its soil," said MEA spokesperson Jaiswal.

He reminded everyone about the befitting response given by India to Pakistan during last year's Operation Sindoor.

"Everyone witnessed India's befitting response given against terrorism during Operation Sindoor. Our stance is absolutely clear - that cross-border terrorism must cease. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our national interest," he mentioned.

--IANS

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