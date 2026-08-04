Anupam Kher meets Amit Shah at his residence, talks about country, culture & cinema

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and even dropped a couple of glimpses from the special meet on social media on Tuesday.

The primary picture in the post had Kher presenting the Home Minister with a shawl. This was followed by a still of the two indulging in a deep conversation.

In the caption of the post, Kher revealed that during the meet, he and Shah talked about a variety of subjects, such as country, society, culture, cinema, and life in general.

The veteran actor penned, "I had the honor of meeting Honorable Home Minister of India, Mr. Amit Shah, at his residence. I am deeply grateful to him for his affection, warm hospitality, and kindness.

We had a long and very meaningful conversation on many topics, including the country, society, culture, cinema, and life. (sic)"

Kher further applauded the politician for his deep understanding on multiple topics, accompanied by an impressive memory and clarity of thought.

"His deep understanding of subjects, amazing memory, and clarity of thought are truly inspiring. Every meeting with such a personality gives an opportunity to think and learn something new. Respected Amit Shah ji, your time, your affection, and the idol of Lord Hanuman that sat where I was seated will always be memorable for me.

Thank you so very much", he further wrote.

Work-wise, Kher will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next titled 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

As Kher recently wrapped up the shoot for the drama, he wrote a heartfelt note reflecting on his decades-long bond with Barjatya.

He shared, “And it is a wrap…. Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s #YehPremMolLiya. I’ve known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege.”

--IANS

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