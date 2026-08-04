Qantas considers outsourcing up to 1,000 corporate roles to India: Report

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Australia's flag carrier Qantas is considering outsourcing up to 1,000 corporate roles to India as part of a broader cost-cutting and artificial intelligence (AI)-led transformation programme, a report has said.

According to an analysis by The Australia Today, the initiative -- reportedly known internally as Project iQ -- involves discussions with consulting firm Accenture and could lead to the offshoring of functions across marketing, finance, human resources and other back-office operations.

Qantas has confirmed that it is in early-stage discussions with Accenture but stressed that no final decision has been taken, it said.

The proposed restructuring comes as the airline seeks to increase the use of AI and automation to improve efficiency, reduce costs and modernise its operations.

The project is being led by Qantas Chief Technology, AI and Transformation Officer Rachel Yangoyan, with the involvement of Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson and other senior executives, according to the report.

The possibility of moving corporate functions offshore has triggered concern among labour unions in Australia.

The Australian Services Union (ASU) -- which represents a large number of corporate employees -- said it was worried about the impact on local jobs and urged Qantas to honour its commitments regarding Australian employment, according to the report.

The union argued that replacing experienced employees with offshore arrangements and AI-driven systems could affect service quality and erode operational expertise.

However, Qantas has maintained that its technology strategy is not solely aimed at reducing headcount.

The airline said it has added thousands of jobs in Australia in recent years, including pilots and engineers, and expects hiring in operational roles to continue.

Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson has previously highlighted the potential of AI to improve aircraft maintenance, customer experience and operational performance across the aviation industry.

The reported move comes amid a broader trend of Australian companies exploring offshore operations and AI-enabled transformation strategies. Retailer Woolworths, Officeworks and telecom major Telstra have also pursued initiatives involving offshore services and technology partnerships in recent years.

According to reports, a final decision on Project iQ, including the number of roles that could be affected, is expected later this year.

--IANS

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