July 15, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Shivani Narayanan pays tribute to S Janaki by singing her popular tracks

Shivani Narayanan pays tribute to S Janaki by singing her popular tracks (Photo Credit: Shivani Narayanan/Instagram)

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Well known actress and Bigg Boss contestant Shivani Narayanan has paid tribute to one of India's greatest playback singers S Janaki in her own simple way.

The actress has now put out videos of her attempting to sing some of the iconic chartbusters sung by the legend as a small tribute to the great playback singer who recently passed away in Mysuru after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Taking to her Instagram page to post the videos of her singing the legendary singer's songs, Shivani Narayanan wrote, "No formal training, just pure admiration for the Nightingale of the South."

Shivani announced, "I am not a professionally trained singer, but my love for Janaki Amma’s magical voice always inspires me to try. Growing up listening to Janaki Amma’s divine voice taught me how to feel music. This is just a small, heartfelt attempt. Singing her track is incredibly challenging because her vocal modulation is perfection, but I couldn’t resist trying out of sheer love and respect."

The actress said that the void left by the legend was irreplaceable, but that her music was an eternal comfort.

Shivani concluded her post, saying,"A golden voice has fallen silent, but her melodies will echo forever,"

For the unaware, legendary singer and four-time National Award winner S Janaki, who has rendered over a whopping 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 88.

The Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru, where she was admitted on Saturday afternoon, issued a statement soon after her demise.

In its statement, the hospital said, "Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management."

The hospital informed that despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment.

"Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.

Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026."

--IANS

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