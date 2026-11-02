November 02, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Shibani Akhtar celebrates parents' love on their wedding anniversary with heartfelt note

Shibani Akhtar celebrates parents' love on their wedding anniversary with heartfelt note

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Shibani Akhtar celebrated her parents' love and togetherness as they marked their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a heartfelt note for her parents, Sulabha and Shashidhar Dandekar, expressing her love and gratitude for them. Sharing a picture of the two, she called them the ‘loves of my life’ and reflected on their journey together.

“To the loves of my life. Happy Anniversary. What a crazy ride it has been! Thank you for taking me along for almost all of it. You are as mad as you are cute and I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote.

Shibani also tagged her parents in the post, giving her followers a glimpse of their close family bond. She also shared a series of pictures featuring her parents, offering a glimpse into their enduring bond and the beautiful moments they have shared over the years.

Her father, Shashidhar Dandekar, is a theatre actor based in Australia, while her mother is Sulabha Dandekar.

Shibani is married to filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar. The couple tied the knot in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by around 100 guests, including close family members and several personalities from the film industry, such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora and Rhea Chakraborty.

The couple first met on the sets of the reality show ‘I Can Do It’ in 2015, which was hosted by Farhan, while Shibani was one of the participants. They soon began dating and made their first public appearance together at the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Shibani has hosted several shows and events on Hindi television and has also worked as a model and singer. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and participated in reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’ (2012) and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ (2017).

--IANS

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