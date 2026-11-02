Shekhar Kapur recalls Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's emotional tribute to R D Burman while recording 'Bandit Queen' music

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revisited an emotional memory from the making of his critically acclaimed film 'Bandit Queen'.

He recalled how legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan poured his emotions into recording the background score following the demise of music composer R D Burman.

Taking to his social media account, Shekhar shared how Nusrat, who was deeply fond of R D Burman's music, approached the recording of a particularly intense sequence in the film.

Sharing the memory, Shekhar wrote, "There were tears in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's voice. One of his favourite musicians R D Burman had just passed away. .. ‘Shekhar ji.. you look at your film and I will look into your eyes. And I will sing.”

He added, “We were doing the background score for Bandit Queen. And it’s the strangest request I’ve ever had. The scene was the Behmai Massacre and it aftermath. With row upon row of funeral pyres with the sound of women on the bank lamenting in high rustic voices ..”

He added, “We turned the mikes on and I found Khan sahib looking.. no, staring into my eyes.. as if he could find my soul, and look deep into it. He knew how close I was to R d Burman too. He had created the music for my first film, Masoom.”

His eyes and his voice arrested me. I was transported to a far deeper realm. For Khan Sahib was taking me closer to God and into the space where life and death merged into one .. If you ever see Bandit queen again .. look for the scene of the aftermath of the Behmai Massacre .. that music will transport you too ..,” he further wrote.

He added, “That’s what it was like working with Nusrat Ali Khan .. and that’s why I make films. To find space between life and death .. For in that space exists creativity .. #creativity #BanditQueen #life #death #nusratfatehalikhan film movies banditqueen music."

Shekhar also recalled how Nusrat was aware of his close association with R D Burman, who had composed the music for his first film, 'Masoom'.

The sequence highlighted by Shekhar, depicts the aftermath of the Behmai Massacre, with rows of funeral pyres and the sound of women lamenting. Shekhar also urged audiences to revisit 'Bandit Queen' and pay attention to the background score accompanying the scene.

Talking about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, he was regarded as one of the greatest exponents of Qawwali and Sufi music, and continues to be remembered for his timeless compositions.

Some of his most celebrated songs include 'Afreen Afreen', 'Mere Rashke Qamar', 'Tumhe Dillagi', 'Sanson Ki Mala', 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai', 'Dam Mast Qalandar' and 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'.

–IANS

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