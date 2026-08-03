Sheikh Hasina should not make political statements: B’Desh PM advisor to Indian High Commissioner

Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Humayun Kabir on Monday sought the Indian government's cooperation to ensure that no one from the Awami League, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, can use Indian territory to make political statements, local media reported.

According to Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo newspaper, Advisor Kabir stated this during a courtesy call by the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, on Monday afternoon.

Citing a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Prothom Alo said that the social media news about Sheikh Hasina making a public speech on August 5 came up during the discussion.

"In this regard, the Foreign Advisor informed the High Commissioner that Bangladesh expects India's cooperation in ensuring that any person from the banned organisation, including the fugitive Sheikh Hasina, cannot use Indian territory to make political statements or conduct any activities aimed at creating instability within Bangladesh," the statement said, according to the newspaper.

It also stated that “the Indian High Commissioner assured that he would take the matter into due consideration and make necessary inquiries and remain vigilant in this regard,” citing the statement.

According to the High Commission of India in Dhaka, the discussion during the courtesy call focused on increasing people-centric cooperation between India and Bangladesh, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

"High Commissioner reiterated India’s intent to work positively with the Government of Bangladesh to advance the developmental aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh," the High Commission stated on X.

According to the statement by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, both sides stressed the importance of continuing regular dialogue and constructive engagement and expressed the hope that long-term and sustainable solutions to all issues can be achieved through mutual trust and discussion, Prothom Alo reported.

--IANS

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