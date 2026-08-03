JLo shares pictures from her Italian holiday with twins Emme and Max before they head to college

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is currently on a vacation in Europe with her kids, and can’t get enough of her company, and the picturesque locations in Italy.

On Monday, the actress-singer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring herself with her kids Emme and Max.

In the pictures, the three can be seen roaming around places, trying some lip-smacking food, and experiencing local culture.

She wrote in the caption, “Road tripping with my coconuts before they head off to college”.

JLo is a proud mother of twins, Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with singer Marc Anthony in February 2008. The siblings have often appeared alongside JLo at public events and on social media, reflecting their close-knit family bond.

Emme has lauded for his confident stage presence, even joining JLo during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, while Max generally keeps a lower public profile. The actress-singer has frequently spoken about balancing her demanding career with motherhood, describing her children as her greatest inspiration and the center of her personal life.

JLo and Marc Anthony announced their separation in July 2011 after seven years of marriage. The couple called it a difficult but amicable decision. Anthony filed for divorce in April 2012, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized in June 2014.

The couple agreed to joint legal custody of their twins, while the actress-singer retained primary physical custody. Despite ending their marriage, they have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship and have occasionally collaborated professionally, consistently prioritising the well-being of their children over public speculation surrounding their split.

The actress-singer went on to marry Hollywood star Ben Affleck. They first met while filming Gigli in 2002 and quickly became engaged, earning the media nickname "Bennifer”. However, intense public scrutiny led them to postpone their wedding before ultimately ending their relationship in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2021, and married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

--IANS

aa/