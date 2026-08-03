Anne Hathaway celebrates 25 years of ‘The Princess Diaries’ with rare BTS video

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is celebrating 25 years of her coming-of-age comedy film, ‘The Princess Diaries’.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of throwback pictures and videos from the making of the film.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude. She wrote, “25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me! Thank you all for loving ‘The Princess Diaries’ as much as I do, I am forever grateful for my PD family!! Love you Garry, miss you every day”.

‘The Princess Diaries’ was helmed by Garry Marshall from a screenplay by Gina Wendkos. The film marked the debut of Anne Hathaway. It is based on Meg Cabot's eponymous novel, and also starred Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, and Robert Schwartzman.

In the film, shy American teenager Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) learns she is crown princess of Genovia and receives tutelage from her estranged grandmother Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews), Genovia's reigning queen, as she decides whether to claim or renounce her title.

The film was produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The film was a sleeper hit, and grossed $165.3 million worldwide, as it defied industry expectations of an underperformance due to its G-rating and subject matter. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for Anne Hathaway and Andrews' performances, and established Anne Hathaway as a bankable star.

It received retrospective praise for its themes of self-discovery and identity and its driving the narrative with female characters.

--IANS

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