August 04, 2026 12:17 AM हिंदी

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

Brussels, Aug 3 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for physical barriers and stronger border control at critical points along European Union (EU) borders amid the migrant crisis in Ceuta.

Local authorities said some 60,000 migrants had entered Ceuta, Spain’s autonomous city on the North African coast bordering Morocco, illegally in recent days by land and sea.

In a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, von der Leyen sought tighter security along critical points of the EU border and referred to an ongoing EU‑Morocco deal on migration aimed at preventing similar situations.

A meeting of EU Interior Ministers on the emergency has been convened for August 4. The request was made in a letter signed by 22 European countries, led by Italy and Denmark, but without France and Portugal, the two countries bordering Spain.

On Sunday, von der Leyen received the letter from the 22 countries and from Sanchez, accepting the request for an emergency videoconference to assess the crisis. She reiterated that combating illegal migration required solidarity and a united European response.

Prime Minister Sanchez, in his communication to the EU, criticised the positions of some countries on the Ceuta migration crisis and requested an urgent summit of Interior Ministers. The move followed Italy’s suspension of Schengen with Spain.

He asked the Irish Presidency for an extraordinary meeting, stressing that the security of external borders was a shared responsibility.

Sanchez asserted that Madrid had re‑established border control, assisted migrants, repatriated “practically all” irregular arrivals and prevented movements to other countries with little European support. He defended Spain’s migration policy, saying irregular entries had reduced, making Spain the “second safest external border of the EU.”

Spain fully deployed a floating sea barrier on Sunday along the maritime border of Ceuta as authorities tightened controls. Officials also reported that the death toll linked to the crisis had risen to 72.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Sheikh Hasina should not make political statements: B’Desh PM advisor to Indian High Commissioner

Sheikh Hasina should not make political statements: B’Desh PM advisor to Indian High Commissioner

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

India U20 men defeat Singapore in first friendly of the two-match series at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo credit: AIFF

India U20 men defeat Singapore in first friendly

I do not respond to the Spanish FM; the numbers do: Italian FM on irregular migrant entries (File ImageItalian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

Italian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

Dibrugarh Warriors hold nerve to edge Barpeta Braves by three wickets in the Assam Premier League (SPL) 2026 t the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors hold nerve to edge Barpeta Braves by three wickets

Rain delays start of play at Canadian Open/Montreal Masters, the sixth ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, in Montreal, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Masters 1000: Rain delays start of play at Canadian Open

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during Assam Premier League match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. Photo credit: APL

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during APL match

Langsning FC make memorable debut with five-goal victory over Mumbay FC in the 135th Durand Cup in a Group E fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Langsning FC debut with five-goal win over Mumbay FC

Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of their upcoming Test tour of England. Photo credit: SA Cricket/X

Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach

Rajasthan SOG arrests engineer in JEN paper leak case (Photo: IANS)

Rajasthan SOG arrests engineer in JEN paper leak case