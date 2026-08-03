August 04, 2026 12:17 AM हिंदी

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during APL match

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during Assam Premier League match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. Photo credit: APL

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Spectators at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, witnessed a meaningful moment for victims of the floods during the Assam Premier League match between Guwahati Royals and Jorhat Stallions.

A RoboDog carrying the message “Assam Needs You” accompanied the players onto the field before the start of the match on Sunday. It was later seen moving around designated areas of the stadium, drawing the attention of spectators and television viewers to the continuing challenges faced by families affected by the floods in Assam.

The idea was to use the visibility of a major sporting occasion to carry an important humanitarian message beyond the stadium. Amid the excitement of the match, the RoboDog served as a gentle reminder that many communities across Assam are still dealing with the consequences of the floods and continue to require compassion, support and solidarity.

The message “Assam Needs You” was intended as an appeal to citizens, institutions and organisations across the country to keep Assam in their thoughts and contribute, in whatever way possible, towards relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

With the match being broadcast live, the initiative also sought to take the message to a wider national audience. The distinctive visual of the RoboDog carrying the placard was intended to draw attention to the continuing human suffering caused by the floods and the long road to recovery faced by affected families.

The initiative was facilitated during the match by Guwahati Royals, with the support of the league management, as a small effort to ensure that the reach of sport could also be used in the service of the state and its people.

It was a quiet reminder that even during moments of celebration, Assam’s affected families must not be forgotten—and that the responsibility of standing with them extends far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sheikh Hasina should not make political statements: B’Desh PM advisor to Indian High Commissioner

Sheikh Hasina should not make political statements: B’Desh PM advisor to Indian High Commissioner

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

EU chief calls for tighter border checks amid Ceuta migrant crisis

India U20 men defeat Singapore in first friendly of the two-match series at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo credit: AIFF

India U20 men defeat Singapore in first friendly

I do not respond to the Spanish FM; the numbers do: Italian FM on irregular migrant entries (File ImageItalian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

Italian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

Dibrugarh Warriors hold nerve to edge Barpeta Braves by three wickets in the Assam Premier League (SPL) 2026 t the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors hold nerve to edge Barpeta Braves by three wickets

Rain delays start of play at Canadian Open/Montreal Masters, the sixth ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, in Montreal, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Masters 1000: Rain delays start of play at Canadian Open

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during Assam Premier League match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. Photo credit: APL

‘Assam Needs You’ message highlights the plight of flood-affected families during APL match

Langsning FC make memorable debut with five-goal victory over Mumbay FC in the 135th Durand Cup in a Group E fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Langsning FC debut with five-goal win over Mumbay FC

Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of their upcoming Test tour of England. Photo credit: SA Cricket/X

Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach

Rajasthan SOG arrests engineer in JEN paper leak case (Photo: IANS)

Rajasthan SOG arrests engineer in JEN paper leak case