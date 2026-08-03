135th Durand Cup: Langsning FC debut with five-goal win over Mumbay FC

Shillong, Aug 3 (IANS) Debutants Langsning FC produced a sensational second-half display to cruise to a commanding 5-0 victory over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

After being frustrated in a goalless first half, Langsning came to life after the interval, dismantling the Mumbay defence with five unanswered goals. Syed Ahmed led the charge with a brilliant brace, while Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and substitute Samuel Phawa also found the scoresheet to complete an emphatic victory and hand Langsning FC a dream start to their maiden Durand Cup campaign in front of their home supporters.

Both teams lined up in identical 4-3-3 formations for the Group E encounter. Langsning FC opted for an attacking setup led by Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Syed Ahmed and Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem, with Rajat Paul Lyngdoh starting in goal. Mumbay FC, meanwhile, relied on Afzar Noorani and Rohit Mirza to spearhead their attack, while Jebishan L took his place between the posts.

The match began at a frantic pace, with both sides creating chances in an entertaining opening ten minutes. Mumbay FC thought they had taken an early lead, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

After that early scare, Langsning gradually assumed complete control of the contest. The Meghalaya outfit repeatedly stretched the visitors through the flanks and fashioned several one-on-one opportunities but lacked the finishing touch to capitalise. Ryngkhlem also found space outside the penalty area and tested the goalkeeper from distance, but his effort failed to trouble the target.

The sustained pressure from the Men in Pink forced Mumbay FC deeper into their own half as they committed more bodies in defence. The visitors produced a crucial goal-line clearance in the closing moments of the first half to preserve parity, going into the interval relieved after surviving a half in which Langsning enjoyed nearly 60 per cent possession and registered 10 attempts on goal.

The breakthrough finally came six minutes after the restart. Having already earned six corners in the match, Langsning made the seventh count as a perfectly delivered inswinging corner found Syed Ahmed, who powered a clinical header beyond the helpless goalkeeper to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Langsning continued to dominate but missed opportunities to extend their advantage. Samuel squandered a gilt-edged chance from inside the penalty area before Ryngkhlem fired into the side netting from close range. Mumbay attempted to change the momentum with a double substitution around the hour mark, but the hosts remained firmly in control.

The second goal arrived in the 65th minute through another moment of quality from Syed Ahmed. A beautifully weighted left-footed curling cross found the forward, who timed his leap perfectly to rise above his marker and head home his second goal of the evening.

Mumbay FC rarely threatened but almost pulled one back against the run of play when Afzar Noorani unleashed a dipping effort from distance. Goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, who had enjoyed a relatively quiet evening, reacted sharply to tip the ball over the crossbar. At the other end, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar nearly added a third after a surging run, but a heavy touch denied him in a one-on-one situation.

Langsning's relentless attacking eventually overwhelmed the visitors in the closing stages. Kyrmenskhem Mukhim added a third in the 89th minute with a composed finish beyond the advancing goalkeeper before the floodgates truly opened in stoppage time.

In the 94th minute, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar produced one of the goals of the tournament, curling a magnificent left-footed effort into the top corner despite being surrounded by defenders, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Barely a minute later, substitute Samuel Phawa completed the rout with a thunderous right-footed strike from outside the penalty area that flew into the net to seal a remarkable 5-0 victory.

The final score accurately reflected Langsning FC's dominance throughout the contest. The hosts finished with 25 attempts, including 12 on target, while restricting Mumbay FC to just five shots, only two of which tested the goalkeeper, as the Durand Cup debutants emphatically opened their campaign.

Tuesday's matches:

Jamshedpur FC vs SC Delhi (Group C), 4:00 PM, Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC (Group A), 7:00 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

--IANS

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