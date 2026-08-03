August 04, 2026 12:17 AM हिंदी

Italian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

I do not respond to the Spanish FM; the numbers do: Italian FM on irregular migrant entries (File ImageItalian FM Tajani cites data to counter Spanish criticism on migrant entries

Rome, Aug 3 (IANS) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday responded to remarks by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who had claimed that Italy recorded the highest number of irregular migrant entries in Europe.

“I do not respond to the Spanish Foreign Minister; the numbers do,” Tajani stated on X.

He said irregular migrants in Italy had decreased by 60 per cent annually since 2023, with landings between January and July 2026 dropping by 80 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

He added that irregular sea arrivals as of July 15 totalled 15,323, down 54 per cent compared to 2025 and 50 per cent compared to 2024.

Tajani attributed the decline to bilateral agreements with eight countries of origin and transit, which he said promoted regular and safe migratory flows and combated human trafficking.

He also noted that the new EU Pact on asylum and migration bore a strong Italian imprint, in line with the tradition of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s governments.

Albares, speaking to broadcaster RTVE, said Italy had not lived up to expectations in responding to the Ceuta migration crisis.

He described Italy as the country with the highest number of irregular entries in Europe, while Spain had the lowest.

He added that Italy would like to resolve the situation in Lampedusa as Spain had resolved the one in Ceuta.

Albares said at least 50,000 people from Morocco had arrived irregularly in Ceuta between last Thursday and Friday, calling it an “unprecedented event.”

He stressed that the repatriation of thousands of people within 48 hours was achieved with the “full collaboration” of Morocco.

Tajani countered by highlighting that among migrants arriving in Ceuta, more than 5,000 were from sub‑Saharan Africa and could not be repatriated or sent back to Morocco.

He said the decision to suspend Schengen, supported by 21 European countries, was in line with EU treaties and the right course of action.

--IANS

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