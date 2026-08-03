APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors hold nerve to edge Barpeta Braves by three wickets

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Dibrugarh Warriors survived a late wobble to clinch a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Barpeta Braves in Match 6 of the Assam Premier League (APL) at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 91, the Warriors recovered from early setbacks before holding their composure in the closing stages to reach 91/7 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling display had restricted Barpeta Braves to 90 all out in 19.1 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Barpeta Braves found themselves in trouble right from the outset as the Warriors’ bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Opener Kabir Hassan top-scored with 29 off 30 balls, while Rajesh Prasad remained unbeaten on 17. Gaurav Thakuria chipped in with 10, but no other batter managed to make a significant impact as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Doikho Das starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 3/13 from his four overs. Roshan Alam (2/21) and Jitumoni Kalita (2/18) provided excellent support to bowl Barpeta out for 90.

Dibrugarh's chase got off to a disastrous start as both openers, Ronit Akhtar and Parvej Musaraf, were dismissed without scoring, reducing the side to 1/2. Diwiz Pathak then steadied the innings with a patient 32 off 41 deliveries, adding crucial partnerships with Rituraj Biswas (16) and skipper Saahil Jain, who struck a brisk 20 off just 16 balls.

Barpeta refused to go away quietly, with Shubham Kumar producing an impressive spell of 4/17 to keep his side in contention. Dipjyoti Saikia claimed two wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Saahil Jain in the penultimate over, but Roshan Alam (8*) and Sidhartha Sankar Baruah (1*) guided Dibrugarh home with seven balls to spare.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charaideo Sunrisers registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Tezpur Titans to continue their impressive start to the tournament.

Brief scores:

Barpeta Braves: 90 in 19.1 overs (Kabir Hassan Desmukh 29, Rajesh Prasad 17*; Doikho Das 3/13, Roshan Alam 2/21, Jitumoni Kalita 2/18)

Dibrugarh Warriors: 91/7 in 18.5 overs (Diwiz Pathak 32, Saahil Jain 20, Rituraj Biswas 16; Shubham Kumar Gupta 4/17, Dipjyoti Saikia 2/17)

Results: Dibrugarh Warriors beat Barpeta Braves by 3 wickets

--IANS

bsk/