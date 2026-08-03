ATP Masters 1000: Rain delays start of play at Canadian Open

Montreal, Aug 3 (IANS) Play on the second day of the Canadian Open, the sixth ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, has been delayed by rain in Montreal on Monday.

The action was set to begin at 11 a.m. in Montreal. As of 11:45 a.m. local time, play is not expected to begin before 12:30 p.m.

Rain also impacted the tournament on Sunday, when two matches were completed. Shang Juncheng and Jaume Munar advanced to the second round.

Among the stars scheduled to be in action Monday are Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Learn more about the Montreal schedule.

Meanwhile on Sunday, China's Wang Xiyu was eliminated in the women's singles first round of the 2026 National Bank Open in Toronto, losing 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to the Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek.

Despite suffering a leg strain during the match, Wang persisted until the end. After the match, Bejlek crossed the net to embrace her.

In other matches, wild card entrant and Toronto native Katherine Sebov defeated qualifier Aoi Ito 6-3, 6-4, becoming the first Canadian to claim a victory in the tournament this year.

Elsewhere, Kamilla Rakhimova defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-1, while qualifier Moyuka Uchijima advanced in straight sets past Cristina Bucsa, setting up a second-round meeting with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Due to rainfall, the schedule was disrupted, resulting in a delayed start and the cancellation of the evening session.

The world’s top stars are returning to action at the ATP Masters 1000 series in Montreal, which started at IGA Stadium on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Quebec, while local favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded second. American Ben Shelton, who lifted the trophy 12 months ago in Toronto, defends his title at the Canadian Masters 1000 event.

The No. 2 player in the ATP Rankings, Zverev, will be chasing his second title in Montreal after he previously triumphed there in 2017. The 29-year-old is 44-11 for the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, a tally that includes his title run at Roland Garros. Zverev will take on Tallon Griekspoor or Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match as he returns to action for the first time since reaching the Wimbledon championship match.

--IANS

bsk/