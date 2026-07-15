Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' director Sampath Nandi pays tribute to junior artistes; Shares post on their contribution!

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Director Sampath Nandi, who is busy directing the explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now penned an absolutely touching post in which he has paid tribute to all the junior artistes and character actors for their selfless contribution to the film.

Posting a shot showing how junior artistes had to work braving, fire and smoke on the sets, Sampath Nandi wrote, "We often celebrate the lead actors and filmmakers when a film succeeds. But the truth is, without our background artistes and character actors, a film is incomplete."

Nandi went on to add,"They work through dust, fire, smoke, and extreme conditions. The only words they wait to hear are, “Action”… and they give their absolute best without hesitation. A heartfelt salute to every junior artiste who poured their energy, dedication, and passion into #Bhogi."

The director told his junior artistes, "You may not always be in the spotlight, but you are the heartbeat of every frame. Thank you. #sharwasampathbloodfest #bhogishoot."

For the unaware, the unit is shooting the film's intense climax sequence on a massive set specially erected for the purpose.

Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS some days ago that the team had begun shooting a high-voltage emotional action climax on a massive set specially erected by art director Kiran Kumar Manne.

The sequence has been designed and choreographed by stunt master Dilip Subbarayan in a never-before-seen style, aiming to deliver a gripping theatrical experience.

Sources claimed Sharwanand would be seen pushing the envelope with intense, high-risk stunt work in this crucial climax episode. The schedule, sources point out, had been planned for 20 days as the unit was looking to complete this pivotal portion of the film.

Already, the makers of the film have released the first looks of actresses Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani and Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram in the film.

Sources had said that Sulochana (the character Anupama plays in the film) will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength in the film.

Mandaram (the character Dimple Hayathi plays in the film), the sources had disclosed, will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

--IANS

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