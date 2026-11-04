Sharvari spots 'Wagh in the nature' as she enjoys safari with her sister

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Sharvari, who was recently seen in ‘Alpha’, went on a safari along with her elder sister, Kasturi Wagh.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from her outing. The siblings also spotted a tiger during their safari.

She wrote in the caption, “Wagh in the nature” referring to her last name.

In one of the videos, the actress can be seen casually sleeping while her vehicle treads the off-road during the safari.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartwarming glimpse of her bond with her mother as she revealed how she turned her mother's treasured pink Patola saree into a special outfit for the promotions of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

She took to her Instagram, and recalled how her mother gifted her the saree after watching 'Jhumka Patola' for the first time. Sharvari said she was touched by the love and pride reflected in her mother's eyes, who then handed over the beautiful saree to her as a blessing.

Sharing the story behind the outfit, Sharvari revealed that the pink Patola saree was a cherished family heirloom that her mother had worn over the years and associated with several special memories.

“When my Aai watched #JhumkaPatola for the first time, I will never forget the love and pride in her eyes.. she gave me her beautiful pink Patola saree as a blessing! An heirloom she has adorned over the years and made so many beautiful memories in”, she wrote.

The actress said reinventing something so precious to her mother and wearing it during the film promotions made the experience even more meaningful.

--IANS

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