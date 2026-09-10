Kirron Kher joins the 80s trend with a real throwback picture: No ChatGPT. No AI. No Filters

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Actress Kirron Kher has joined the ongoing social media nostalgia around the 1980s.

Instead of using AI to recreate an old-school look, she shared an actual picture of herself from the era staring that it did not need any external support to recreate the picture and wished to keep it real.

Taking to her social media account, Kirron shared a striking black-and-white picture from her younger days and wrote, “Couldn’t resist sharing this one just as it is. No ChatGPT. No AI. No filters. Just a real picture from the 80s and honestly, it didn’t need anything else.”

The actress paired the picture with Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh”.

The picture comes amidst the 1980s-inspired trend which has taken over social media.

Talking about the actress on her professional front, made her film debut with the Punjabi film Aasra Pyaar Da in 1983 and later appeared in Pestonjee in 1988, before taking a sabbatical.

Her breakthrough in Hindi cinema came much later, when she returned to films in the 1990s.

Her comeback film was Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum in 1996, followed by acclaimed performances, including Rituparno Ghosh’s Bariwali.

Kirron went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Singh Is Kinng and Dostana.

She became a familiar television face through shows including Purushkshetra, Kirron Kher Today and Jagte Raho with Kirron Kher. She later became synonymous with the talent reality show India’s Got Talent, serving as a judge for many seasons from 2009 onwards.

On the personal front, she first married businessman Gautam Berry in 1979, and the couple had a son, Sikandar Kher. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1985.

That same year, Kirron married actor Anupam Kher. Anupam became a father figure to Sikandar, who later followed his parents into acting. Sikandar made his Hindi film debut with Woodstock Villa in 2008 and has since appeared in films and shows including Aarya.

–IANS

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