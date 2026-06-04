Scindia Cup 2026: Ankush Singh stars as Chambal Ghariyals cruise past Malwa Stallions in MP League T20

Indore, June 4 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals came up with a complete all-round performance to defeat Malwa Stallions by six wickets in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Chambal Ghariyals chose to bowl first and made an immediate impact. Avesh Khan set the tone with a superb opening spell, striking early alongside Akshay Singh as the duo reduced the Ashutosh Sharma-led Malwa Stallions to 23/3 in just 4.1 overs.

With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Rishabh Singh Chauhan stood firm and anchored the innings with a well-crafted, unbeaten 57 off 41 balls. He received valuable support from Prashant Kasde, who played an important cameo of 29 off just 19 deliveries lower down the order.

Their efforts helped the Stallions recover from a difficult start and put up 154/7 in 20 overs. The Stallions responded well with the ball and enjoyed early success. Harshwardhan Singh removed both Apurve Dwivedi and captain Shubham Sharma to reduce Chambal Ghariyals to 32/2 in just 3.3 overs.

However, opener Ankush Singh and Rohit Kumar Gupta turned the game around with a brilliant partnership of 73 runs for the third wicket. The duo played positive cricket, taking on the bowlers and regularly finding the boundary.

Ankush, in particular, looked completely in control throughout the chase. He kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace and punished every loose delivery, remaining unbeaten at 58 off just 36 balls, an innings studded with four sixes and three boundaries. Gupta also played a crucial supporting role with a fluent 37 off 23 deliveries, which included five fours and two sixes.

The Ghariyals suffered a minor setback when Gautam Raghuwanshi, who looked in good touch, was dismissed for 17 off 12 balls. However, there were no further hiccups as Tripuresh Singh joined Ankush in the middle and the duo calmly guided the team home, sealing a comprehensive victory for Chambal Ghariyals.

--IANS

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