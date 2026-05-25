Sanya Malhotra wraps up the Jodhpur schedule of 'Sundar Poonam’

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is presently busy working on her forthcoming romantic thriller "Sundar Poonam", has wrapped up the Jodhpur schedule of the drama.

Sanya shared the professional update with the netizens by posting a clip of all the behind-the-scenes masti her team was having while saying goodbye to Jodhpur.

Through one of her Instagram Stories, the 'Mrs' actress also informed that they have already moved on to the location for the next schedule of "Sundar Poonam". However, the location was not disclosed.

Sanya shared a short clip of herself on board the flight, showing a thumbs-up.

In March, Sanya began the shoot for "Sundar Poonam" with a pooja ceremony.

The 'Toaster' actress posted a few glimpses of the clapboard, along with pictures of herself performing the aarti, and candid frames with her co-stars on social media with the caption, "#SundarPoonam It begins.”

Made under the direction of Pulkit, "Sundar Poonam" was announced as part of the Prime Video 2026 slate.

With Aditya Rawal also a part of the core cast, the project is reportedly inspired by the 2025 honeymoon murder case, involving the killing of an Indore-based businessman during a trip to Meghalaya.

In addition to "Sundar Poonam", Sanya has also been roped in to play a significant role in Bobby Deol starrer "Bandar".

If the recently released trailer is any hint, the project will revolve around a love story gone wrong, and how Sameera Mehra (Played by Bobby Deol) gets caught in between fake FIRs and police cases.

Apart from Sanya and Bobby, the movie will also see Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the story of "Bandar" has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the team behind "Paatal Lok", "Kohrra", and "Udta Punjab".

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Magicworks, "Bandar" is slated to release in cinema halls on 5th June this year.

--IANS

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