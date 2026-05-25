Marco Rubio, wife Jeanette visit Taj Mahal and Jaipur's Amber Fort

Agra, May 25 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Rubio visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and the Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on Monday.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also accompanied them during their visit to both places.

Sharing pictures from their visit, Gor stated, "Wonderful to be back at the iconic Taj Mahal with Secretary Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and Robert Gabriel. A breathtaking symbol of India’s extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship."

Last year, US Vice President J D Vance, along with his wife and three children, also visited Taj Mahal during his official visit to India.

Later, Rubio and his wife travelled to Jaipur as part their India visit. This was Rubio's first visit to Jaipur.

Preparations for a ceremonial reception were being held at Jaleb Chowk inside the historic fort complex since early morning.

Folk artists and cultural troupes were mobilised to showcase Rajasthan’s traditional heritage and cultural performances as part of the welcome ceremony.

In view of the high-profile visit, the Jaipur district administration, police and security agencies were placed on a high alert.

Officials inspected travel routes, event venues and accommodation facilities linked to the visit. Security agencies are maintaining close surveillance at hotels, tourist sites and locations earmarked for the VVIP movement.

A detailed traffic and crowd management plan has been prepared to ensure smooth movement and avoid disruptions during Rubio’s stay.

Civic agencies have intensified cleanliness drives, lighting arrangements and beautification work at major tourist sites, particularly Amber Palace, ahead of the visit.

Rubio is currently on a four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26, covering Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

The visit is focused on strengthening cooperation between India and the United States in areas such as trade, defence, energy and strategic affairs.

--IANS

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