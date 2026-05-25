'Bank asked to bring her in person': Woman who carried mother-in-law for miles to draw pension in Chhattisgarh

Surguja (Chhattisgarh), May 25 (IANS) A video showing a woman carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and criticism over the difficulties faced by elderly pensioners in accessing welfare benefits.

The woman, identified as Sukhmaniya, said on Monday that she was forced to carry her elderly mother-in-law for nearly three kilometres in extreme heat after bank officials allegedly insisted that she be brought in person to complete pension-related formalities.

"I was not receiving the money, so I carried her there. I had to carry her on my back because the work was not getting done otherwise. The bank officials said that I had to bring her in person; only then would the work be completed. They specifically asked me to bring her," Sukhmaniya told IANS.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday in the Mainpat development block of Surguja. A day later, a passerby's video of the ordeal went viral on social media platforms.

The visuals reminded many users of the 'Vikram-Betaal' tales, but this was no folklore; it was the sordid tale of two women struggling under harsh conditions simply to access a basic welfare benefit.

Despite scorching temperatures, burning roads, and the risk of heatstroke, Sukhmaniya continued the journey in the hope of securing her mother-in-law’s monthly pension of Rs 500.

According to reports, the elderly woman had not received her pension for the past four months because her KYC verification process remained incomplete.

Sukhmaniya, who is believed to be in her late 50s, is a resident of Jangalpara village in the Kunia area. She reportedly travelled several kilometres on foot to reach the Central Bank of India branch in Mainpat town.

The incident has triggered outrage online, with social media users questioning why elderly and immobile pensioners in remote areas are still being forced to physically appear for verification despite repeated government claims regarding Digital India initiatives and doorstep delivery of welfare services.

Many users also raised concerns over the lack of accessible systems for senior citizens and called for greater accountability and sensitivity from authorities dealing with welfare beneficiaries.1

--IANS

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