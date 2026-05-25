Asees Kaur says her song from ‘Seven And A Half Dates’ captures tenderness, vulnerability of human connection

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Playback singer Asees Kaur, who has lent her voice to the track ‘Pyaar Mera’ from the musical miniseries ‘Seven And A Half Dates’, has said that the track captures the tenderness and vulnerability of human connection.

The singer has crooned the song with Goldie Sohel Blending romance, emotions, and music driven storytelling, ‘Seven And A Half Dates’ introduces audiences to a fresh format of digital entertainment with its upcoming YouTube premiere. The series stars Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti.

Talking about the project, Asees Kaur said, “Being a part of Seven And A Half Dates was a unique experience because it beautifully brings together music and storytelling. ‘Pyaar Mera’ captures the tenderness and vulnerability of human connection, and it was exciting to contribute to a project where music plays such an integral role in taking the whole narrative forward”.

The miniseries brings together some of the most loved musical voices including Asees Kaur, Goldie Sohel, Hansika Pareek, Simran Choudhary and Varun Jain, the project stands out as a one of a kind musical love story where songs become an emotional extension of the narrative itself. The series spans across eight layered episodes, and follows two individuals navigating connection, vulnerability, heartbreak, healing and modern-day romance.

Varun Jain said, "What makes ‘Seven And A Half Dates’ stand out is its format. It's not just a series with songs, but a story where music becomes part of the emotional journey. ‘Kamaai’ brings a very unique perspective to that journey, which people can connect with in their own ways”.

It also features tracks like ‘Duniya’ and ‘Chandni Raat’ by Hansika Pareek, ‘Dholna’ by Goldie Sohel, ‘Aaye Kyon The’ by Simran Choudhary, and ‘Kamaai’ by Varun Jain.

Simran Choudhary added, “Seven And A Half Dates explores emotions in a very honest and intimate way. ‘Aaye Kyon The’ carries a certain emotional complexity, and it was important to bring that vulnerability into the song. It’s exciting to be part of a project where music becomes such a strong storytelling force”.

Unlike conventional storytelling formats, the series places music at the centre of the experience, allowing every song to reflect the emotions, conflicts and turning points shared between the characters. Through its blend of romance and music, the project attempts to create a deeply immersive viewing experience for audiences.

--IANS

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