Australia pacer Megan Schutt confirms 2026 T20 WC will be her final ICC event

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Australia pacer Megan Schutt on Monday confirmed that the upcoming 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be her last major tournament. Megan made her international debut in 2012 and has picked 309 wickets in 240 games across the three formats.

“Hungry is one word and for me it's revenge, or spite ... it's definitely one I want to go and win. I’m competitive in everything I do, which is a good and a bad thing, the last two have stung and, after being part of a lot of success, it stings even more. But then you think of the kids that haven’t won a World Cup; it’s a good reminder I’ve been lucky and want to restart that with the next generation,” Schutt told AAP on Monday.

Though Megan admitted that she has not mapped out her retirement date, she acknowledged the packed cricketing calendar would eventually force her to step aside. "I'm not much of a planner; I like to go with the flow. But with how often World Cups are, and everything in between, there's always a carrot that gets dangled and eventually you have to make a decision.

"I don't see myself getting to another ICC tournament, that's for sure. I've had my time and it's about letting that next generation take over. I don't want to be that person that stays longer than I should and drag the team down without realising. I like to think I'm pretty self aware; I can physically keep up but there are people coming through capable of doing what I do," she added.

Australia are aiming for a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup crown and will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 13 in Manchester. They will also play three practice matches against South Africa in England, starting from May 31, before taking on hosts England and West Indies in warm-up games in Cardiff ahead of the competition.

--IANS

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