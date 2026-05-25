Salman Khan’s Instagram deactivated, gets restored later

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Netizens were left confused as actor Salman Khan's Instagram account was deactivated for some time.

On Monday, the link to the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor's profile displayed the message: "Sorry, this page isn't available." However, the account was restored within a short time.

It is still not clear if this happened due to a technical glitch, a temporary deactivation, or an attempt to hack the account.

Salman or his team has not issued any official statement or clarification on the matter till now.

Salman enjoys a massive following on Instagram of more than 72 million. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor is often seen using the platform to keep the netizens updated about his personal and professional life.

We could also see some of his personal moments with his loved ones on the feed.

The Instagram deactivation comes a few days after Salman publicly lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him outside a hospital.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Salman took to his social media handle and expressed his disappointment through the post that read, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread and butter. But if they wanna make money from my losses, keep quiet, don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life”.

“Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?”, added the 'Dabangg' actor.

As his final post, Salman issued a warning saying, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa”.

Later, as the paparazzi tendered an apology to Salman at an event, he told them that it was alright in gesture.

--IANS

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