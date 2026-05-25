May 25, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana says initiatives like Fit India Movement are shaping future of Indian sports

Ayushmann Khurrana says initiatives like Fit India Movement are shaping future of Indian sports

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, joined Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to celebrate Common Wealth Games Day.

The event was held at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront, and built momentum towards the historic 2030 Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Ahmedabad. The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle brought together citizens, athletes and fitness enthusiasts in a collective push towards a fitter and more sports-driven nation. It was celebrated across more than 8,000 locations nationwide.

Speaking about the initiative and India’s sporting future, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “The collaboration between Fit India and the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2030 is beautiful because it is inspiring a sporting culture among young Indians. Sundays on Cycle is a very interesting and futuristic initiative. Under the vision and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like these are shaping the future of Indian sports”.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the ‘Fit India Icon’ for the government's Fit India movement. He has been appointed by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and actively promotes physical and mental well-being by encouraging citizens to incorporate simple, fun fitness activities, such as cycling, into their daily routines.

Ayushmann is known for championing meaningful causes alongside his work in cinema, and his participation added star power and youthful energy to the nationwide movement, reflecting his continued commitment towards health, wellness and community-driven initiatives.

While in Ahmedabad, Ayushmann Khurrana also treated fans to a surprise theatre visit to promote ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’.

The actor will be reportedly next seen in the upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain name 26-man squad, Lamine Yamal included despite injury concern

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain name 26-man squad, Lamine Yamal included despite injury concern

When cricket hate crosses boundary: Five disturbing cases of abuse targeting cricketers’ families

When cricket hate crossed boundary: Five disturbing cases of abuse targeting cricketers’ families

Mahatma Gandhi University honours Mammootty with Honorary D Litt for contribution to cinema (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Mahatma Gandhi University honours Mammootty with Honorary D Litt for contribution to cinema

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of birthday celebration of her 'favourite human' Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of birthday celebration of her 'favourite human' Kunal Kemmu

Weak tax collection, rising borrowing raise fiscal risks for Bangladesh: Report

Weak tax collection, rising borrowing raise fiscal risks for Bangladesh: Report

'India's steel sector focuses on sustainable growth'

'India's steel sector focuses on sustainable growth'

ONGC ties up with BP unit to boost output from Western Offshore fields

ONGC ties up with BP unit to boost output from Western Offshore fields

Two finals on opening day as ISSF Rifle/Pistol WC in Munich gets underway on Tuesday

Two finals on opening day as ISSF Rifle/Pistol WC in Munich gets underway on Tuesday

Pakistan: 16 killed, seven injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa road accident (File image)

Pakistan: 16 killed, seven injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa road accident

Bangladesh braced for food inflation as Hormuz disrupts fertilizer trade

Bangladesh braced for food inflation as Hormuz disrupts fertilizer trade