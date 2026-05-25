Protest held in Bangladesh over BNP-linked lawyers' derogatory remarks against women

Dhaka, May 25 (IANS) Several women lawyers in Bangladesh formed a human chain demanding punishment for two lawyers linked to the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government over the alleged assault on a female colleague and derogatory remarks against women legal professionals, local media reported.

Held under the banner of 'General Lawyers', the demonstration took place on Sunday afternoon at the premises of the Narayanganj District Judge's Court.

The protesters demanded action against two lawyers -- Narayanganj city BNP member secretary Abu Al Yusuf Khan Tipu and Rafiqul Ahmed, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Among those present at the protest were Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum district unit joint convener Shamsun Noor Bandhan, the assaulted lawyer, Amena Akter Shilpi, and others.

Shilpi, who was assaulted, alleged that an argument erupted with Rafiqul regarding the eviction of hawkers from the court premises.

"At one stage, Rafiqul attacked me. Later, Advocate Abu Al Yusuf Khan Tipu also joined him and punched me," UNB quoted her as saying.

According to Shilpi, she repeatedly stated that the hawker's removal was ordered by the bar association president and secretary, and that she was not involved in the action.

The tensions escalated after Tipu reportedly described female lawyers as "dancers" during an interaction with the media on Saturday.

Shamsun Noor Bandhan called on the bar association leaders and the BNP central leadership to ensure a transparent probe and speedy justice over the matter.

Last week, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that the growing number of reports of brutal and sexual violence against women and children across Bangladesh in 2026 underscored the urgent need to strengthen child and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention measures nationwide.

In a statement, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, Rana Flowers, said, "The culture of impunity enjoyed by perpetrators must end, and the gaps in prevention, reporting, institutional safeguarding, child-friendly police and justice, community protection and social services must be addressed. There is also a need for psychosocial support for the women and children, with far stronger accountability of schools, madrasas, workplaces, neighbourhoods and care settings."

Earlier this month, the Awami League said that Bangladesh continues to grapple with a disturbing rise in violence against women and children this year, following an alarming surge in 2025, amid growing public concern over safety.

According to the party, women and children across the country are living under constant fear and insecurity, with safety becoming increasingly uncertain both in public spaces and at home.

The party claimed that the recurring incidents reflect a national emergency rather than isolated cases, accusing the current Tarique Rahman-led BNP government of failing to deliver on its promises of governance.

Highlighting the broader institutional failure behind the violence, the Awami League said, "This is no longer a 'women's issue'. It is a crisis of governance, justice, and national character."

--IANS

scor/sd/