India’s top names set for high-stakes battle at Indian Open of Surfing

Mangalore, May 25 (IANS) Indian surfing will once again turn its attention to the waves of Karnataka as the seventh edition of the Indian Open of Surfing 2026, a key stop in the national surfing series, is set to take place from May 29 to 31 here at the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach.

With surfing preparing for its historic debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year, this year’s Indian Open arrives at a crucial stage in India’s Asian Games selection cycle, with several of the country’s leading surfers looking to strengthen their position in the national rankings and ongoing evaluation process ahead of the continental showpiece.

India has secured two quota spots each in the Men’s Open Shortboard and Women’s Open Shortboard events for the Asian Games, significantly increasing the stakes surrounding this year’s domestic season.

As one of the final major events in the national championship calendar before the continental event, the Indian Open is expected to play an important role in shaping discussions surrounding Team India selection.

With the battle for Asian Games selection intensifying, much of the spotlight in Mangalore is expected to centre around a small group of surfers who have emerged as the leading contenders for Team India selection.

Ramesh Budihal enters the championship as one of the most accomplished surfers in the country following a landmark period in his career on the continental stage. He produced one of the defining performances in Indian surfing history at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Mahabalipuram, where he became the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men’s final before eventually securing a historic bronze medal for the country.

Sivaraj Babu arrives at the Indian Open carrying strong momentum after clinching the Men’s Open title at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026, a result that further reinforced his standing as one of the country’s leading surfers heading into a pivotal year for Indian surfing.

With only two places available in the Men’s Open Shortboard event for the Asian Games, performances in Mangalore could prove decisive in strengthening his selection credentials.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Indian surfing, Kishore Kumar has rapidly established himself through a series of impressive performances on the domestic circuit. His rapid rise through the domestic ranks has included several strong performances at major national competitions, including previous editions of the Indian Open of Surfing where he emerged among the standout surfers of the tournament.

Kishore has also represented India internationally and recently created history by becoming the first Indian surfer to reach the semifinals of the Asian Surfing Championships in the Under-18 category held in the Maldives in 2024.

Srikanth D continues to establish himself as one of the more technically refined surfers in Indian competition, balancing speed and control effectively during high-pressure heats. A consistent presence on the national circuit over the last few seasons, Srikanth has built a reputation for his disciplined approach, clean execution, and ability to remain composed in tightly contested conditions.

The women’s competition is also expected to command significant attention with Kamali P entering the championship as one of the most recognisable names in Indian surfing.

Emerging from Tamil Nadu’s thriving surfing ecosystem around Mahabalipuram, Kamali has consistently performed at the highest level domestically while also representing India internationally.

Representing Goa, Sugar Shanti Banarse has steadily emerged as one of the strongest competitors in Indian women’s surfing through a series of impressive performances at national championships. Her presence adds further depth to what is expected to be a highly competitive women’s field, especially with Asian Games selection positions at stake.

--IANS

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