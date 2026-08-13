Sandeepa Dhar offers prayers at Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Temple, calls it 'blessed darshan'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar is presently enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir during her latest getaway. During her time there, she also decided to offer prayers at the revered Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar.

Sandeepa revealed that the Shankaracharya temple was the very first place she wanted to visit after landing in Srinagar.

In order to reach the ancient temple located at the top of the Shankaracharya Hill, Sandeepa climbed around 250 steps, with the thin mountain air and steep climb making the journey physically exhausting for the 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' actress.

However, the challenging journey turned out to be extremely fulfilling as Sandeepa soaked in the spiritual atmosphere of the temple and also got the opportunity to reflect on standing at the very spot where Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have meditated centuries ago.

"That energy you can’t explain until you’re standing in it", she wrote in the caption.

Sandeepa also went on to mention in her post the few things she learned about this place while catching her breath.

She shared, "Perched 1,000 ft above the valley on Shankaracharya Hill, with the whole of Srinagar and Dal Lake laid out below

One of the oldest temples in Kashmir ,believed to date back to 200 BC

It’s said Adi Shankaracharya himself meditated here, which is how the temple got its name

Historians believe it was originally a Buddhist site before becoming a Hindu shrine (sic)."

In her own words, Sandeepa's primary visit to the Shankaracharya Temple was 'blessed'.

"Kashmir, we’ve just begun (White heart emoji) ..Om Namah Shivaya (Folded hands emoji)," Sandeepa concluded the post.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sandeepa has been roped in for the Netflix original series 'Chumbak'.

Created by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, known for iconic shows like 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi', the drama will also see Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, and Atul Kumar in key roles.

--IANS

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