Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at trolls; says a tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism!

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Wednesday hit back hard at trolls on social media who were looking to assign blame to his films for the recent school incident in Raptadu in Andhra Pradesh, where a man with a chainsaw attacked two tenth standard girls inside their classroom.

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on trolls who were blaming cinema for the heinous crime, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy and an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema."

He went on to observe, "It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores."

Vanga went on to specify whom his post was for. He wrote, "This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference."

The incident had shocked the nation, with several people from across society expressing concern about the crime.

For the unaware, a Class 10 girl student was brutally attacked inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The student sustained severe injuries to her face, head, and throat in the attack, officials said and added that the girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was reportedly almost severed in the assault.

Another girl student, who attempted to intervene and save her, was also seriously injured during the attack.

The suspect in the electric chainsaw attack was later arrested by the police. The suspect, who was injured in police firing, has lost his leg, while the victim has now been taken off the ventilator.

--IANS

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