Sammy confident of skipper Chase being fit for West Indies’ first Test against Pakistan

Bridgetown, July 22 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is confident that Test captain Roston Chase will recover in time from a finger injury to lead the side in the opening Test against Pakistan, starting on July 25.

Chase was forced to sit out the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining an injury to his right index finger. Despite some lingering swelling, Sammy expressed optimism about the all-rounder's availability for the series opener.

"I spoke to Roston earlier today. He came to do his workout. Still a little bit puffy. But Roston is a fighter. I know he's not going to want to miss any Test cricket. I'm pretty sure Dr Byam (team physio Denis Byam) has a way of keeping guys on the park, so I'm pretty sure Roston will be ready for the first Test," Sammy told reporters at the conclusion of the ODI series.

The upcoming two-match Test series forms an integral part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Both teams will be desperate to turn their red-ball fortunes around, as West Indies currently occupy the eighth spot in the nine-team WTC standings, while Pakistan sit at the bottom of the table.

The home side will also look to dust off the disappointment of their recent 3-2 ODI series defeat against New Zealand as they transition back into the longest format of the game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match.

It is followed by the second Test to be played from August 2-6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. With vital WTC points on the line, the presence of Chase, both as a primary spin-bowling all-rounder and captain, will be crucial to West Indies' chances to step up in the WTC standings.

--IANS

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