Sameera Reddy still can’t believe her daughter Nyra is 'taking her to court'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy shared a fun and unexpected moment from her personal life. In her recent playful post, she revealed that her daughter Nyra is taking her to court.

The ‘Musafir’ actress expressed her surprise over the playful situation. On Wednesday, Sameera took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she is heard saying, “Where do your kids take you to? In PTA meetings? Principal's office? Annual day functions definitely! To their friend's birthday party? Guess where my Naira is taking me? To the court! “This was the only thing left to see. Stay tuned!”

For the caption, she simply wrote, “Still can’t believe what’s happening! Smh.”

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde are parents to two children—a daughter, Nyra, who was born on July 12, 2019, and a son, Hans, who was born in 2015. The couple, who got married in 2014, often shares glimpses of their family moments and Sameera’s journey through motherhood on social media.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress has been vocal about embracing the realities of motherhood. Sameera often shares her personal experiences with postpartum depression, body image struggles, and the challenges of post-pregnancy weight changes. Through her candid social media posts, she encourages mothers to practice self-acceptance, and embrace their imperfections with confidence.

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy is preparing for the release of her upcoming horror thriller “Chimni,” where she will be seen portraying the character of Kali. The film revolves around a grieving mother who finds herself in a haunted Chanderi palace, where a sinister spirit takes control of her daughter. The project also marks her acting comeback after 13 years. Directed by Gagan Puri, the film is uniquely inspired by the rare medical condition fetus in fetu. The project also stars Prachi Thakur, Shardul Rana, Aditya Kumar, Preeti Chaudhary, and Saurabh Agnihotri.

--IANS

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