Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police say accused allegedly cooked up fake gang threat to extort money

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Mumbai Police have claimed to have busted an alleged extortion plot targeting Salman Khan, with the accused allegedly creating fake WhatsApp chats and identities to make it appear that an organised crime gang was threatening the Bollywood superstar.

The police said the investigation found discrepancies in the WhatsApp chats and CCTV footage failed to support the accused’s claims, leading to his alleged confession that he had fabricated the entire story to extort money.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to creating a fake identity and fabricated WhatsApp chats using electronic means with the intention of scaring Salman and extorting money from him.

Police said the accused had hidden two mobile phones near the Bandra seafront.

The devices were later recovered and seized based on information provided by him. Screenshots of the alleged fake WhatsApp chats were also seized in the presence of witnesses.

The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly received around Rs 1.30 lakh from Siwan in Bihar through PhonePe and later collected the money in cash through a money transfer agent in Bandra.

The accused has been booked under Sections 336(3), 351(3), 353(2), 271, 340 and 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai Police said the investigation is underway to determine whether the accused allegedly acted alone or whether any other person or gang was involved in the purported fake threat and extortion conspiracy.

In other news, Salman is gearing up for “Bigg Boss 20.”

Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan said in a statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

According to reports, the makers are planning a complete makeover of the Bigg Boss house design this season. Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, who have previously designed the set, will reportedly not be creating the house this year.

According to reports, several celebrities are being considered as potential contestants for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured list includes Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty.

The reality show will premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, 2026.

--IANS

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