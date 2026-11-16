Salman Khan shot in freezing water for 6 hours, ate food in wet clothes, says ‘Maatrubhumi’ director

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Director Apoorva Lakhia, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’, has spoken up on the experience of shooting with the actor and the crew in the challenging terrain as he ditched the studio for a key scene, and shot it in real location.

The director pushed the team’s physical limits on location to bring realism to the film. He shared a behind-the-scenes detail that shows the grit and honesty that went into making the film. Looking at the intense action and harsh conditions shown in the glimpses so far, the team refused to take any shortcuts, choosing real, punishing weather over indoor comfort to keep every frame authentic.

Talking about one of the film's toughest sequences, director Apoorva Lakhia shared, “We initially planned to shoot this sequence in a Mumbai studio, but after speaking with Salman sir, we knew a set would never give us that real feeling. So we went out and shot it at the end of September in water that must have been close to 0 degrees. When you see Salman sir and the boys shivering, that’s not acting at all. They were in that freezing water for six hours a day, eating their food between takes in wet clothes”.

He further mentioned, “I thought we’d finish it in a day, but it took us two and a half days. The whole crew felt cold just watching what they were putting themselves through”.

Salman Khan is known for giving his all to physically demanding roles, and his decision to skip a controlled studio shoot speaks a lot about his commitment to the film.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, All India Distribution by Jio Studios and Overseas Distribution by Zee Studios, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ is set to release on December 4, 2026.

--IANS

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