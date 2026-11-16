Bangladesh loses ground in EU apparel market as exports fall nearly 12 pc

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) declined sharply in the first nine months of 2026, highlighting growing competitive pressures from rival suppliers such as China and Vietnam and exposing structural challenges facing the country's garment industry, a report has said.

According to Eurostat data compiled by Bangladesh Apparel Voice, Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU fell 11.91 per cent year-on-year to 13.48 billion euros during the January-September period, as per the Maritime Gateway report.

The decline came as both shipment volumes and average export values weakened, even as some competing exporters expanded their presence in the bloc.

The fall in exports caused Bangladesh's share of EU apparel imports by value to drop to 19.06 per cent from 21.10 per cent a year earlier.

The country lost around 1.82 billion euros in export value during the period, making it the worst performer among the EU's 11 largest apparel suppliers, the report noted.

The decline was driven by a combination of lower shipment volumes and weaker pricing. Export volumes fell 5.74 per cent, while the average export value per kilogram dropped 6.54 per cent to 13.70 euros, significantly below the EU's average apparel import price of 19.59 euros per kilogram.

Although the pace of decline moderated during the middle of the year, the pressure resurfaced in September.

Bangladesh's export value fell 20.89 per cent during the January-April period before the contraction narrowed to 1.25 per cent between May and August. However, exports again declined 9.49 per cent in September, compared with a 2.72 per cent drop in overall EU apparel imports that month.

In contrast, China strengthened its position as the EU's largest apparel supplier. Chinese apparel exports to the bloc rose 4.46 per cent in value to 24.25 billion euros, while shipment volumes increased 6.38 per cent.

As a result, China's share of EU apparel imports climbed from 32.02 per cent to 34.29 per cent, the report stated.

--IANS

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