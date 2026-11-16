India's retail leasing hits 4-year high of 9.36 million sq ft in Jan-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India's retail real estate market recorded its strongest nine-month leasing performance in four years during January-September 2026, with gross leasing touching 9.36 million square feet across the top seven cities, a report said on Monday.

The report from real estate services firm JLL said the strong performance was driven by a favourable domestic economy, demographic factors, rising discretionary spending, premiumisation trends and retailer expansion plans.

“These factors kept retailers bullish on expansion despite headwinds like a 41.6 per cent year-on-year decline in new mall supply and elevated retail inflation. Demand hasn't just held steady but it has strengthened, as retailers prioritise entry into new markets and a sustained preference for superior-quality assets,” said Saket Amrit, Head of Retail Services, India, JLL.

The trend underscores a maturing retail landscape where occupiers are willing to compete for the right space, even as supply remains constrained, Amrit added.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai led leasing activity during the period, accounting for 2.5 million sq. ft. and 2.3 million sq. ft., respectively, supported by new mall completions that enabled retailer expansion. Along with Bengaluru, the three markets accounted for nearly 72 per cent of total leasing volume.

Fashion & apparel became the largest contributor to leasing activity with a 31 per cent share, followed by Food & Beverage (18 per cent) and Entertainment (15 per cent).

On a quarterly basis, gross leasing in Q3 2026 reached 3.09 million sq. ft. While leasing volumes moderated marginally by 2.8 per cent compared with Q2 2026 due to limited availability of new retail spaces.

Nearly 1.41 million sq. ft of retail space was delivered in Q3, taking the shopping mall stock total to 93.5 million sq. ft. Limited supply infusion, coupled with healthy retailer demand, continued to tighten vacancy levels across shopping malls.

Consequently, shopping mall vacancy declined by 13 bps from 11.20 per cent at the end of Q2 2026 to 11.07 per cent at the end of Q3 2026.

On a nine-month comparison, malls captured a 45.9 per cent of share of total gross leasing, compared to 44 per cent in 9M 2025.

“Meanwhile, the share of high streets in total leasing moderated from 50.4 per cent to 46.3 per cent. Similarly, the share of other retail developments in overall gross leasing increased from 5.6 per cent to 7.8 per cent in this period,” the report said.

—IANS

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