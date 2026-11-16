‘Those runs were game-changers,’ says Arshdeep Singh on late cameo with bat

Mount Maunganui, Nov 16 (IANS) Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh called his late runs with the bat the difference-maker in India’s 22-run win over New Zealand in the decider, which helped the visitors seal the series 3-1.

At Bay Oval, Arshdeep clubbed two sixes to make 14 off four balls, and shared a 26-run last-wicket stand with Mohammed Siraj, which lifted India to 209. He later returned with figures of 3-30, where he got seam movement.

“In batting, I feel, the partnership between you and Ishan, it created a mahaul (atmosphere). I felt that we could fight a little and not give our wicket easily. So, like you played the entire over from one end and Ishan made the run. So, I felt that these runs will be very crucial, even when we talked inside.

“So, that was the effort and I was expecting the same because he had bowled a small ball in the entire series. So, I was waiting for him to bowl there. So, I turned my bat and it just got connected and middled well.”

“Even after the first innings was over, we talked about this with Siraj bhai. He said that these runs are very crucial. I can’t feel it right now. But in the context of the match, these will be very crucial runs and if we see later, the same runs were game-changing and became game-changers as well and they were great,” Arshdeep said in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Monday.

Speaking about his bowling efforts, Arshdeep stated, “Mindset is the main thing. Preparation is going on, it’s continuing. So, I feel like it’s a blessing as well. When you keep playing continuously, you get a rhythm and you keep continuing it. In that way, I would like to give you a lot of credit – that you came to play in the last game in the series and you have delivered in that.”

Siraj, who played his first game of the ODI series in the ongoing multi-format tour, then spoke about his mindset with the ball. “First of all, because I was sitting outside, I was watching you guys go about your bowling. So, my mindset was that whenever I get a chance, how will I express myself?

“Which line and length will I hit? So, that was my mindset. Whenever I get a chance, I will execute my plan. Here, I finally got a chance and execution was done as well because winning the series was also very important. So, I had a lot of fun bowling here.”

--IANS

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