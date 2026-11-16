November 16, 2026 4:33 PM हिंदी

Chris Hemsworth jokes about training with smaller opponents to boost his self-esteem

Chris Hemsworth jokes about training with smaller opponents to boost his self-esteem

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth gave a hilarious take on his training sessions as he joked about choosing smaller opponents to boost his self-esteem rather than challenging bigger, stronger ones.

Thanking his trainer and friend, Hemsworth quipped on Instagram that while he could easily be beaten, there were certain “legal boundaries” to respect, given that he had to appear on camera.

“Some people train against bigger, stronger opponents to improve their skills. I prefer smaller ones to improve my self-esteem,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

He added: “Thanks @zocobodypro my ego has never been healthier. Truth be told he’d kick my ass but he knows I’ve gotta be on camera so there’s legal boundaries he knows he can’t cross. #truefriend.”

Hemsworth rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments, which made him one of the world's highest-paid actors.

His other film roles include the action films Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, Extraction 2, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Transformers One.

His latest work includes Crime 101, a crime thriller film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. It is written and directed by Bart Layton, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow.

The film also features Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. Hemsworth is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

--IANS

dc/

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